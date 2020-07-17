141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE

Amenities

Ready now! Spacious 3/2/2 Single Family Home in the sought after deeded Longwood community of Columbus Harbor! Freshly painted and brand new carpet just installed throughout with upgrades galore… it is a must see to appreciate. The woodsy manicured landscaping welcomes you to the home's entrance and you'll immediately notice the beautiful Oak hardwood floors that run through the foyer, hall and dining area and a sunken living room that features double pocket doors that open to the family room area with stone wood burning fireplace. Home features vaulted ceilings throughout the living areas and huge eat-in gourmet kitchen with high-end solid wood cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash and includes all its appliances. From the kitchen is a good size pantry and huge inside laundry room with storage, utility sink and full size hookups. The split bedroom plan is ideal for all, with the master bedroom's own French doors to the patio and private spa like bathroom which features a large glass shower with seat, roomy Jacuzzi tub, long vanity area with granite & dual sinks, and walk in closet. The backyard it perfect for entertaining and enjoying Florida's weather with the its 35' long covered, screened in patio; covered deck for a BBQ area; covered wood cutting/storage area; and a separate shed. The 2 car garage is already set up with a workshop, and all the bell and whistles a mechanic or hobbyist would love. Basic lawn care included. Call today!