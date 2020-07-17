All apartments in Longwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE

141 Columbus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

141 Columbus Circle, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Ready now! Spacious 3/2/2 Single Family Home in the sought after deeded Longwood community of Columbus Harbor! Freshly painted and brand new carpet just installed throughout with upgrades galore… it is a must see to appreciate. The woodsy manicured landscaping welcomes you to the home's entrance and you'll immediately notice the beautiful Oak hardwood floors that run through the foyer, hall and dining area and a sunken living room that features double pocket doors that open to the family room area with stone wood burning fireplace. Home features vaulted ceilings throughout the living areas and huge eat-in gourmet kitchen with high-end solid wood cabinetry, granite counters, tiled backsplash and includes all its appliances. From the kitchen is a good size pantry and huge inside laundry room with storage, utility sink and full size hookups. The split bedroom plan is ideal for all, with the master bedroom's own French doors to the patio and private spa like bathroom which features a large glass shower with seat, roomy Jacuzzi tub, long vanity area with granite & dual sinks, and walk in closet. The backyard it perfect for entertaining and enjoying Florida's weather with the its 35' long covered, screened in patio; covered deck for a BBQ area; covered wood cutting/storage area; and a separate shed. The 2 car garage is already set up with a workshop, and all the bell and whistles a mechanic or hobbyist would love. Basic lawn care included. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE have any available units?
141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE have?
Some of 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 COLUMBUS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
