124 CITRUS TREE LANE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

124 CITRUS TREE LANE

124 Citrus Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

124 Citrus Tree Lane, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
green community
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner lot, just under 2000 sq/ft, well maintained 3br 2ba + BONUS ROOM in SEMINOLE COUNTY'S Longwood Green community!! Located in one of the most sought after school districts, this home features VAULTED CEILINGS, kitchen with ample cabinet space and counter space, dining area off the kitchen, UPDATED range & microwave, and NEW REFRIGERATOR. Master bedroom offers WALK-IN CLOSET and the master bath has a shower only. Tub/shower combo in bath 2, BONUS ROOM at rear of home with plenty of windows to look out into the yard and garden. Side entry oversized garage, with washer and dryer. Spacious brick paver patio in rear of home. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE in living room. LAWN SERVICE (cutting of grass) is included in the rent. Owner will consider one pet under 20lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY!!! Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE have any available units?
124 CITRUS TREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE have?
Some of 124 CITRUS TREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 CITRUS TREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
124 CITRUS TREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 CITRUS TREE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 CITRUS TREE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 124 CITRUS TREE LANE offers parking.
Does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 CITRUS TREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE have a pool?
No, 124 CITRUS TREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 124 CITRUS TREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 CITRUS TREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 CITRUS TREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 CITRUS TREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

