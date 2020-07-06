124 CITRUS TREE LANE

Amenities

Corner lot, just under 2000 sq/ft, well maintained 3br 2ba + BONUS ROOM in SEMINOLE COUNTY'S Longwood Green community!! Located in one of the most sought after school districts, this home features VAULTED CEILINGS, kitchen with ample cabinet space and counter space, dining area off the kitchen, UPDATED range & microwave, and NEW REFRIGERATOR. Master bedroom offers WALK-IN CLOSET and the master bath has a shower only. Tub/shower combo in bath 2, BONUS ROOM at rear of home with plenty of windows to look out into the yard and garden. Side entry oversized garage, with washer and dryer. Spacious brick paver patio in rear of home. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE in living room. LAWN SERVICE (cutting of grass) is included in the rent. Owner will consider one pet under 20lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY!!! Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.