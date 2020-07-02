All apartments in Longwood
Last updated May 14 2020

115 Shadow Trail

115 Shadow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

115 Shadow Trail, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
LONGWOOD: 3 bed/2 bath 2 car garage in Great Seminole County Schools AVAILABLE MAY 1st! - AVAILABLE MAY 1st! Just in time for the summer rush...3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with open patio and large fenced yard, perfect for a family. Living room with wood burning fireplace and dining area all in a convenient location. Hook-ups are located in garage. Great Seminole County Schools!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

FEATURES:
1 Story, SFH
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Master Bath has Shower Only
Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Hook-ups Only in Garage
Open Patio
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Woodlands Elementary
Rock Lake Middle
Lake Mary High

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Shadow Trail have any available units?
115 Shadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 115 Shadow Trail have?
Some of 115 Shadow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Shadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
115 Shadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Shadow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 115 Shadow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 115 Shadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 115 Shadow Trail offers parking.
Does 115 Shadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Shadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Shadow Trail have a pool?
No, 115 Shadow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 115 Shadow Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 115 Shadow Trail has accessible units.
Does 115 Shadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Shadow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Shadow Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Shadow Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

