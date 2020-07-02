115 Shadow Trail

Amenities
LONGWOOD: 3 bed/2 bath 2 car garage in Great Seminole County Schools AVAILABLE MAY 1st! - AVAILABLE MAY 1st! Just in time for the summer rush...3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with open patio and large fenced yard, perfect for a family. Living room with wood burning fireplace and dining area all in a convenient location. Hook-ups are located in garage. Great Seminole County Schools!
FEATURES:
1 Story, SFH
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Master Bath has Shower Only
Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Hook-ups Only in Garage
Open Patio
Fenced Yard
2 Car Garage
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
SCHOOLS:
Woodlands Elementary
Rock Lake Middle
Lake Mary High
NO PETS ALLOWED
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL
