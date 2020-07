Amenities

1037 Wentworth Court, Great 2/2 duplex in Westlake Manor. Brand new tile flooring throughout. Split bedrooms, walk-in closets, inside laundry, eat-in kitchen, fireplace in the living room. The community offers pool, tennis, and basketball. The tenant will maintain the lawncare. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage