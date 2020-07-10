102 S Silver Cluster Ct

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29714ab08b ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home located behind the Longwood Florida Hospital Branch! This cozy home features a split bedroom floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced backyard and fully loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances! This home has been recently renovated and features brand new energy-efficient windows. Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Granite Countertops Large Backyard Tile Flooring Wood Flooring