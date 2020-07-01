Amenities
101 S Lakeview Dr Available 03/16/20 Longwood Duplex!!! - AVAILABLE MARCH 16th! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has great space with 1100sf! Lawn Service is included!!! Open floor plan with tile and carpeting, ceiling fans, inside utility room with W/D Hook-ups, 2 open patios and a fenced yard. You can't beat the location.
It offers the convenience of SR434, SR17-92, SR436 and I-4. Surrounded by shopping, schools, dining and entertainment, plus the Hospital, Post Office, Banks and shipping facilities are all quick and easy to get to.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
FEATURES:
1/2 Duplex
All Kitchen Appliances
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
W/D Hkups
Tile/Carpet
Open Patio
Fully Fenced
2 Dedicated Parking Spaces
Lawn Service Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
SCHOOLS:
Winter Springs Elem
Milwee MS
Winter Springs HS
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
(RLNE2789656)