Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard playground sauna tennis court volleyball court

Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city. Our spacious 1, 2, 3, & 4 bedroom apartment homes provide the perfect launch pad to explore all that the North Orlando area has to offer, and beyond. Stay close to home and learn about Maitlands storied arts history, or hop on Interstate 4 and be in Orlando in minutes. Our affordable, accommodating apartment homes for rent in Orlando are ready and waiting for you to make them your own.