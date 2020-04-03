All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Find more places like 3201 NE 27th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lighthouse Point, FL
/
3201 NE 27th Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

3201 NE 27th Ave

3201 Northeast 27th Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lighthouse Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3201 Northeast 27th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$26,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
pool table
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
Incredible seasonal rental opportunity in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Lavish waterfront home with 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms. Tucked away on a quiet, deep water canal with ocean access, 108' of water frontage offers water views from nearly every room in the house. A rooftop summer kitchen, three oversized balconies, and an oversized pool deck with a BBQ provide many vignettes to entertain and enjoy the fabulous Florida weather. Home features 9,221 sq ft interior with spacious family room, living room, billiards club with bar, eleven seat home theater, formal dining, sauna, and 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 NE 27th Ave have any available units?
3201 NE 27th Ave has a unit available for $26,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3201 NE 27th Ave have?
Some of 3201 NE 27th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 NE 27th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3201 NE 27th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 NE 27th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3201 NE 27th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 3201 NE 27th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3201 NE 27th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3201 NE 27th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 NE 27th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 NE 27th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3201 NE 27th Ave has a pool.
Does 3201 NE 27th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3201 NE 27th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 NE 27th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 NE 27th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 NE 27th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 NE 27th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3201 NE 27th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lighthouse Point 1 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 Bedrooms
Lighthouse Point Apartments with GarageLighthouse Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lighthouse Point Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL
Lake Belvedere Estates, FLRichmond Heights, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity