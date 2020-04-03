3201 NE 27th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room sauna

Incredible seasonal rental opportunity in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Lavish waterfront home with 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, and 2 powder rooms. Tucked away on a quiet, deep water canal with ocean access, 108' of water frontage offers water views from nearly every room in the house. A rooftop summer kitchen, three oversized balconies, and an oversized pool deck with a BBQ provide many vignettes to entertain and enjoy the fabulous Florida weather. Home features 9,221 sq ft interior with spacious family room, living room, billiards club with bar, eleven seat home theater, formal dining, sauna, and 3 car garage.