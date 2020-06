Amenities

Available now! Ground floor waterfront apartment 1Bed/1.5Bath in Palm Aire at Coral Key. Unit features tiles throughout & new laminate flooring in a large master bedroom with 2 closets and office or vanity space. Upgraded bathrooms. Window in master is hurricane impact window. Enjoy an amazing view of the Intracoastal from a large screened patio with new tiles. Rent includes cable, internet and water. Lots of guest parkings. Deepwater dockage available at $3.00 per foot. Unit is located right next to the clubhouse and community pool. Extra storage, BBQ, common laundry facility. Motivated Landlord. Call today!