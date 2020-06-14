2755 NE 28th Ave

Amenities

This is THE perfect beachy condo! Corner, Two bedrooms and two baths, One bedroom can be opened up as extra living space if needed. Pretty terrazzo and tile floors, with plenty of charming finishes throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces plus guest spaces. Great little village close to LHP Marina and Nauti Dog restaurant area between the Intracoastal and Us1/Federal Hwy. The grounds are meticulously maintained and have lots of greenspace between the buildings, so feels like a little garden area compound, with pool in middle. Nestled among single family homes and waterfront inlets. Lots of outside spaces to walk, jog, bike. Impact windows/doors are being installed (will take about a day)! New Central AC! Small pets allowed!