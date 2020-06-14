All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2755 NE 28th Ave

2755 Northeast 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This is THE perfect beachy condo! Corner, Two bedrooms and two baths, One bedroom can be opened up as extra living space if needed. Pretty terrazzo and tile floors, with plenty of charming finishes throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces plus guest spaces. Great little village close to LHP Marina and Nauti Dog restaurant area between the Intracoastal and Us1/Federal Hwy. The grounds are meticulously maintained and have lots of greenspace between the buildings, so feels like a little garden area compound, with pool in middle. Nestled among single family homes and waterfront inlets. Lots of outside spaces to walk, jog, bike. Impact windows/doors are being installed (will take about a day)! New Central AC! Small pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 NE 28th Ave have any available units?
2755 NE 28th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lighthouse Point, FL.
What amenities does 2755 NE 28th Ave have?
Some of 2755 NE 28th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 NE 28th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2755 NE 28th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 NE 28th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 NE 28th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2755 NE 28th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2755 NE 28th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2755 NE 28th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 NE 28th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 NE 28th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2755 NE 28th Ave has a pool.
Does 2755 NE 28th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2755 NE 28th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 NE 28th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 NE 28th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 NE 28th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2755 NE 28th Ave has units with air conditioning.
