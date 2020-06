Amenities

BETTER THAN A PENTHOUSE!! NO Association! BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEW WITH A PRIVATE POOL AND 47' PRIVATE DOCK! Superbly MODERN Luxurious Waterfront Estate is a yacht owner's dream right on E Sample Road with multi-million-dollar mansions-47'private brand new dock on deep water frontage>5-8 minutes to direct Atlantic ocean access with no fixed bridges-This stunning MODERN custom residence offers the finest elements of modern architecture. Stunning new Chef's kitchen w/ custom cabinetry is open to living area & overlooking the pool & water. Master bedroom & 2 additional bedroom suites are located on the 2nd level with a large balcony also overlooking the pool & water-1 Bedroom located downstairs can be used for office or Guest Suite-Remodeled flawlessly-1 car garage-SEE 3D TOUR! Kids/pets ok