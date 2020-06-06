All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Find more places like 2328 Vintage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lighthouse Point, FL
/
2328 Vintage Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:45 PM

2328 Vintage Drive

2328 Vintage Drive · (561) 289-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lighthouse Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2328 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2328 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Cardoza model, with 3-bedroom/3.5 bath, 2-car garage, tri-level townhouse in gated community. The 4th level, features 700 sq ft of private rooftop terrace. The 3rd level has master bedroom suite, master bath and oversized closets. Convenient washer/dryer, plus bedroom 2 with private full bath. The 2nd level with 9ft ceilings, crown molding, custom designed classic wood shutters features the Kitchen with granite countertops,. stainless steel appliances, open great room with large dining and living areas. Custom tiled stairway leads to 1st level with office/bedroom and full bath. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Vintage Drive have any available units?
2328 Vintage Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2328 Vintage Drive have?
Some of 2328 Vintage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Vintage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Vintage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Vintage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Vintage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 2328 Vintage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Vintage Drive does offer parking.
Does 2328 Vintage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Vintage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Vintage Drive have a pool?
No, 2328 Vintage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Vintage Drive have accessible units?
No, 2328 Vintage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Vintage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Vintage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Vintage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 Vintage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2328 Vintage Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lighthouse Point 1 BedroomsLighthouse Point 2 Bedrooms
Lighthouse Point Apartments with GarageLighthouse Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lighthouse Point Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL
Lake Belvedere Estates, FLRichmond Heights, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity