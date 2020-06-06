2328 Vintage Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Cardoza model, with 3-bedroom/3.5 bath, 2-car garage, tri-level townhouse in gated community. The 4th level, features 700 sq ft of private rooftop terrace. The 3rd level has master bedroom suite, master bath and oversized closets. Convenient washer/dryer, plus bedroom 2 with private full bath. The 2nd level with 9ft ceilings, crown molding, custom designed classic wood shutters features the Kitchen with granite countertops,. stainless steel appliances, open great room with large dining and living areas. Custom tiled stairway leads to 1st level with office/bedroom and full bath. Must see.