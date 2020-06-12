2240 NE 44 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come and see this magnificent pool home with fenced in backyard, a shed for extra storage and circular driveway (Garage is Not included). This home features tile throughout, granite counters, stainless steal appliances, laundry room, Impact Windows, impact sliding doors, knockdown ceilings, master has a walk in closet and its own en-suite and Florida Room is air conditioned! This is the perfect home in an amazing community close to the beach, restaurants and shops! Schedule your appointment today!