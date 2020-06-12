All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

2240 NE 44 Street

2240 Northeast 44th Street · (561) 676-7112
Location

2240 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3520 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Come and see this magnificent pool home with fenced in backyard, a shed for extra storage and circular driveway (Garage is Not included). This home features tile throughout, granite counters, stainless steal appliances, laundry room, Impact Windows, impact sliding doors, knockdown ceilings, master has a walk in closet and its own en-suite and Florida Room is air conditioned! This is the perfect home in an amazing community close to the beach, restaurants and shops! Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 NE 44 Street have any available units?
2240 NE 44 Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2240 NE 44 Street have?
Some of 2240 NE 44 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 NE 44 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2240 NE 44 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 NE 44 Street pet-friendly?
No, 2240 NE 44 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 2240 NE 44 Street offer parking?
Yes, 2240 NE 44 Street does offer parking.
Does 2240 NE 44 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2240 NE 44 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 NE 44 Street have a pool?
Yes, 2240 NE 44 Street has a pool.
Does 2240 NE 44 Street have accessible units?
No, 2240 NE 44 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 NE 44 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 NE 44 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2240 NE 44 Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2240 NE 44 Street has units with air conditioning.
