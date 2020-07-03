All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Lighthouse Point, FL
2110 NE 41st St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2110 NE 41st St

2110 Northeast 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Northeast 41st Street, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bath unit w/ private patio located on quiet cul-de-sac in Lighthouse Point. Building has been
freshly painted & landscaped. Unit offers updated kitchen w/ white cabinets & granite counters and tile floors in the living areas. The bedrooms are spacious with large walk-in close in the master bedroom with laminate wood floors. Bathroom has a walk in shower and granite counter. Laundry facility right next to the unit in the building.
Rent includes water & landscape maintenance and has 2 parking spaces. All ages welcome. Pets welcome with owner approval & deposit. Close to Dan Witt Park and all the other amenities Lighthouse Point has to offer. Enjoy the
close proximity to the beach, shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 NE 41st St have any available units?
2110 NE 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lighthouse Point, FL.
What amenities does 2110 NE 41st St have?
Some of 2110 NE 41st St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 NE 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
2110 NE 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 NE 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 NE 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 2110 NE 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 2110 NE 41st St offers parking.
Does 2110 NE 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 NE 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 NE 41st St have a pool?
No, 2110 NE 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 2110 NE 41st St have accessible units?
No, 2110 NE 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 NE 41st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 NE 41st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 NE 41st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 NE 41st St does not have units with air conditioning.
