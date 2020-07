Amenities

Large 2/2 home with family room and two car garage, fenced rear yard in the heart of Lighthouse Point. This is a classic, un-remodeled LHP home, terrazzo floors, jalousie windows, small kitchen. Likely the best priced single family home rental in the area. Rent includes lawn service and $50 water credit (to offset sprinkler water expense)