1941 NE 27th Ct

Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Granite countertops & stainless appliances in the kitchen & granite countertops in both bathrooms. Huge master bath is a super plus in this great home with dual sinks, walk in glass shower. Heated pool area with plenty of room for swimming, sunning and hanging out. Just minutes from the beach and all that Lighthouse Point has to offer. Walk to nearby Publix, shops and restaurants. 5-10 minute drive to the new Pompano Beach Village pier and dining and Lauderdale by the Sea with beach, shops and dining. $5500 off season, $7000 in season. Monthly rentals preferred.