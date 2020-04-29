All apartments in Lighthouse Point
Location

1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Granite countertops & stainless appliances in the kitchen & granite countertops in both bathrooms. Huge master bath is a super plus in this great home with dual sinks, walk in glass shower. Heated pool area with plenty of room for swimming, sunning and hanging out. Just minutes from the beach and all that Lighthouse Point has to offer. Walk to nearby Publix, shops and restaurants. 5-10 minute drive to the new Pompano Beach Village pier and dining and Lauderdale by the Sea with beach, shops and dining. $5500 off season, $7000 in season. Monthly rentals preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 NE 27th Ct have any available units?
1941 NE 27th Ct has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1941 NE 27th Ct have?
Some of 1941 NE 27th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 NE 27th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1941 NE 27th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 NE 27th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1941 NE 27th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lighthouse Point.
Does 1941 NE 27th Ct offer parking?
No, 1941 NE 27th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1941 NE 27th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 NE 27th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 NE 27th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1941 NE 27th Ct has a pool.
Does 1941 NE 27th Ct have accessible units?
No, 1941 NE 27th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 NE 27th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 NE 27th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 NE 27th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 NE 27th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
