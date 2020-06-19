All apartments in Lehigh Acres
4752 Leonard Boulevard South
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:48 PM

4752 Leonard Boulevard South

4752 Leonard Boulevard South · (239) 205-3789
Location

4752 Leonard Boulevard South, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
Westminister

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1920342

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1150 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-75.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.southwestflorida@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Microwave,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds,TRASH,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South have any available units?
4752 Leonard Boulevard South has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South have?
Some of 4752 Leonard Boulevard South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4752 Leonard Boulevard South currently offering any rent specials?
4752 Leonard Boulevard South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4752 Leonard Boulevard South pet-friendly?
No, 4752 Leonard Boulevard South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South offer parking?
Yes, 4752 Leonard Boulevard South does offer parking.
Does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4752 Leonard Boulevard South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South have a pool?
No, 4752 Leonard Boulevard South does not have a pool.
Does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South have accessible units?
No, 4752 Leonard Boulevard South does not have accessible units.
Does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4752 Leonard Boulevard South has units with dishwashers.
Does 4752 Leonard Boulevard South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4752 Leonard Boulevard South does not have units with air conditioning.
