Lehigh Acres, FL
314 Joel Blvd
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

314 Joel Blvd

314 Joel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

314 Joel Boulevard, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Joel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a beautiful, well-kept 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo on Joel Blvd. Great location! Close to shops, schools and more. Don't let this gem get away, call today!
No Pets Allowed.
HOA Application fee $75 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Joel Blvd have any available units?
314 Joel Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
What amenities does 314 Joel Blvd have?
Some of 314 Joel Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Joel Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
314 Joel Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Joel Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 314 Joel Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 314 Joel Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 314 Joel Blvd offers parking.
Does 314 Joel Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Joel Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Joel Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 314 Joel Blvd has a pool.
Does 314 Joel Blvd have accessible units?
No, 314 Joel Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Joel Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Joel Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Joel Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 Joel Blvd has units with air conditioning.
