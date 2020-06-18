All apartments in Lehigh Acres
23 Apache ST
23 Apache ST

23 Apache Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 Apache Street, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
This home has been completely remodeled, new flooring, new cabinets, granite kitchen counter, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, and completely painted inside and out, with a variety of fruit trees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Apache ST have any available units?
23 Apache ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
What amenities does 23 Apache ST have?
Some of 23 Apache ST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Apache ST currently offering any rent specials?
23 Apache ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Apache ST pet-friendly?
No, 23 Apache ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehigh Acres.
Does 23 Apache ST offer parking?
Yes, 23 Apache ST does offer parking.
Does 23 Apache ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Apache ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Apache ST have a pool?
No, 23 Apache ST does not have a pool.
Does 23 Apache ST have accessible units?
No, 23 Apache ST does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Apache ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Apache ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Apache ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Apache ST has units with air conditioning.
