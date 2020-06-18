This home has been completely remodeled, new flooring, new cabinets, granite kitchen counter, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, and completely painted inside and out, with a variety of fruit trees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Apache ST have any available units?
23 Apache ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehigh Acres, FL.
What amenities does 23 Apache ST have?
Some of 23 Apache ST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Apache ST currently offering any rent specials?
23 Apache ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.