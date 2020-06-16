10668 Crossback Lane

Amenities
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Option for a 2 year lease is available. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner.