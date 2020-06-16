10668 Crossback Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Option for a 2 year lease is available. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner.