10321 Silver Pond Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction gym pool

New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Free month lease with 13 month executed lease by 03/31/2020. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner. Community offers several lakes, resort style pool with lap lanes, sun deck, fitness room, and playground for the kids.