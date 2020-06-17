All apartments in Lauderdale Lakes
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:55 AM

3000 NW 48th Ter

3000 Northwest 48th Terrace · (954) 658-8299
Location

3000 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
FULL FURNISHDED 2/2 CONDO
This is a wonderful 55+ community AS PER THE ASSOC.) , Tenants are welcome to live in vacation resort for the whole year bright light 2 Bedrooms (Mater Bedroom with Walk-in closet) 2 Bathrooms , central AC, title floors throughout,screened balcony pool views water/sewer / base cable are included ,,laundry on each floor, clubhouse. Very well maintained complex with security cameras, the prospects must have a min credit score of 650 and must earn 2.5 x the rent amount. PLEASE SUBMIT ID, PROOF OF INCOME, RENTAL APPLCATION.
ASSOCIATION APPLICATION FOUND IN ATTACHMENTS. LOW PRICE FOR QUICK RENTAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 NW 48th Ter have any available units?
3000 NW 48th Ter has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3000 NW 48th Ter have?
Some of 3000 NW 48th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 NW 48th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3000 NW 48th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 NW 48th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3000 NW 48th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale Lakes.
Does 3000 NW 48th Ter offer parking?
No, 3000 NW 48th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3000 NW 48th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 NW 48th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 NW 48th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3000 NW 48th Ter has a pool.
Does 3000 NW 48th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3000 NW 48th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 NW 48th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 NW 48th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 NW 48th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3000 NW 48th Ter has units with air conditioning.
