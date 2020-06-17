3000 NW 48th Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

FULL FURNISHDED 2/2 CONDO

This is a wonderful 55+ community AS PER THE ASSOC.) , Tenants are welcome to live in vacation resort for the whole year bright light 2 Bedrooms (Mater Bedroom with Walk-in closet) 2 Bathrooms , central AC, title floors throughout,screened balcony pool views water/sewer / base cable are included ,,laundry on each floor, clubhouse. Very well maintained complex with security cameras, the prospects must have a min credit score of 650 and must earn 2.5 x the rent amount. PLEASE SUBMIT ID, PROOF OF INCOME, RENTAL APPLCATION.

ASSOCIATION APPLICATION FOUND IN ATTACHMENTS. LOW PRICE FOR QUICK RENTAL