Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3627 NW 30th CT
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3627 NW 30th CT

3627 NW 30th Ct · (855) 464-8500
Location

3627 NW 30th Ct, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3627 NW 30th CT · Avail. now

$1,707

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
Gorgeously Renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Lauderdale Lakes! - Beautiful, freshly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story town house with a private courtyard in Newer (2018) building in Lauderdale Lakes. This town home features dual purpose flooring; durability and beauty with ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor living space. Your open concept kitchen pops with dark cabinetry and lightly colored fashionable counter tops and subway tile back splash! All this and so much more are complimented by a resort style community which includes gorgeous green spaces and a sparkling swimming pool. Location! Location! Location! Minutes from shopping and I-95. Gorgeous, clean and inviting, this home wont last long!

Call us today to schedule your private tour: 855-464-8500 or visit us online www.fortlauderdalepropertymanagementpros.com

Small pets OK! (with additional monthly fee)

*All homes ares leased as is

**Property may be subject to the following fees
- $100 Administrative/Lease Fee
- $10.00 Monthly Maintenance Fee
- $12.50 Monthly Property Liability Insurance

HOA managed by Castle Group.
Alll HOA questions and application forms available online at www.castlegroup.com
or call 754-210-2506 for any specific HOA questions.

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5899531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 NW 30th CT have any available units?
3627 NW 30th CT has a unit available for $1,707 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3627 NW 30th CT have?
Some of 3627 NW 30th CT's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 NW 30th CT currently offering any rent specials?
3627 NW 30th CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 NW 30th CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 NW 30th CT is pet friendly.
Does 3627 NW 30th CT offer parking?
No, 3627 NW 30th CT does not offer parking.
Does 3627 NW 30th CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 NW 30th CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 NW 30th CT have a pool?
Yes, 3627 NW 30th CT has a pool.
Does 3627 NW 30th CT have accessible units?
No, 3627 NW 30th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 NW 30th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3627 NW 30th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3627 NW 30th CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3627 NW 30th CT does not have units with air conditioning.
