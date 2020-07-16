3627 NW 30th CT

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool playground clubhouse courtyard

Gorgeously Renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town Home in Lauderdale Lakes! - Beautiful, freshly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two story town house with a private courtyard in Newer (2018) building in Lauderdale Lakes. This town home features dual purpose flooring; durability and beauty with ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor living space. Your open concept kitchen pops with dark cabinetry and lightly colored fashionable counter tops and subway tile back splash! All this and so much more are complimented by a resort style community which includes gorgeous green spaces and a sparkling swimming pool. Location! Location! Location! Minutes from shopping and I-95. Gorgeous, clean and inviting, this home wont last long!



Call us today to schedule your private tour: 855-464-8500 or visit us online www.fortlauderdalepropertymanagementpros.com



Small pets OK! (with additional monthly fee)



*All homes ares leased as is



**Property may be subject to the following fees

- $100 Administrative/Lease Fee

- $10.00 Monthly Maintenance Fee

- $12.50 Monthly Property Liability Insurance



HOA managed by Castle Group.

Alll HOA questions and application forms available online at www.castlegroup.com

or call 754-210-2506 for any specific HOA questions.



