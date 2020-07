Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Shopping around for a lovely townhome? Look no further. This is it. This is an owner pride of place that is available for the fussy tenant. Clean and nice 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths all on the 2nd floor (Split floor plan). Walk in closet, Roman tub and separate shower in MB. Fresh paint and upgraded kitchen, new tiles in bathroom. Owner installed new accordian shutters. Washer and dryer for your convenience. You will love this place.

Tenant will pay 1 month security to HOA. Credit score minimum 600. Background check required. HOA approval before move in. Show it with confidence. Covid requirements. Wear mask upon entry.