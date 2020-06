Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance. Fully Furnished Townhome available OFF SEASON ONLY. 5/1 thru 10/31. Rental includes Electric, A/C, Water, Sewer, Cable, Internet and Trash Pickup. Tile First Floor. Open kitchen great room layout. French doors to patio. Pets nego with additional security.