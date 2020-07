Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit media room package receiving pool table

Oceanside living offers a wide array of benefits to potential residents, chief among them is the proximity to the astonishing white sands of Indian Rocks Beach on the Gulf of Mexico. The Boulevard Largo apartments are conveniently located near a host of exciting entertainment in Largo itself, as well as nearby Clearwater, which hosts the Philadelphia Phillies spring training facility. Were also just a 30-minute drive to St. Petersburg, home to a host of family-friendly events, museums, and concerts, including a Grand Prix race. At The Boulevard Largo, you can savor a memory-filled excursion to St. Petersburg followed by a relaxing evening lounging in our screened-in gazebos. Or you can spend a lazy day the beach and cap the evening off in our SwimSpa or state-of-the-art gym. Simply put, The Boulevard Largo offers premium living in modern-style one, two and three bedroom homes complete with a wide range of eye-popping amenities and conveniences.