Largo, FL
Forest Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Forest Creek

13500 Rodgers Ave · (863) 656-3485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL 33771

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
trash valet
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19. The community is an easy drive to and from great destinations like Clearwater Beach, Dunedin, St. Petersburg and more. Forest Creek is also 5 to 15 minutes from the beach, depending on whether you choose Tampa Bay, Indian Rocks Beach, Clearwater, Treasure Island or the many other beautiful beaches located nearby. It is also conveniently located near Largo Mall, numerous restaurants, grocery stores, golf courses, retail outlets and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $350 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $15 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350 for first pet, $250 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no exotic pets
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Creek have any available units?
Forest Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does Forest Creek have?
Some of Forest Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Creek is pet friendly.
Does Forest Creek offer parking?
Yes, Forest Creek offers parking.
Does Forest Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forest Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Creek have a pool?
Yes, Forest Creek has a pool.
Does Forest Creek have accessible units?
No, Forest Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Forest Creek has units with air conditioning.
