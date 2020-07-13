Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill guest parking internet access trash valet

Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19. The community is an easy drive to and from great destinations like Clearwater Beach, Dunedin, St. Petersburg and more. Forest Creek is also 5 to 15 minutes from the beach, depending on whether you choose Tampa Bay, Indian Rocks Beach, Clearwater, Treasure Island or the many other beautiful beaches located nearby. It is also conveniently located near Largo Mall, numerous restaurants, grocery stores, golf courses, retail outlets and more.