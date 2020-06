Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location and walking distance to Taylor Park, golf and restaurants. So many newer items in 2019 which include Newer Windows,

Newer air conditioner, Newer granite and Newer appliances. This home is a split bedroom plan and a large 21 x 19 bonus room that can be used as a family room or even a large bedroom...There are ceiling fans in every room and spacious closets. The bathrooms have been updated also. The interior and exterior has been freshly painted. There is a storage shed and the yard is fenced. The City of Largo has a great Recreational Facility with a pool and so many activities. Largo is a Great Place to live!!!