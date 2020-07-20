All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 9115 JAKES PATH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
9115 JAKES PATH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9115 JAKES PATH

9115 Jake's Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

9115 Jake's Path, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful and bright 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome located on the fairway of the East Bay Golf Course with stunning golf course views. Ground floor is wide open living space, kitchen, dining/living combo and a half bath. Second level is complete with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Wood floors throughout. 1st floor has a small open/covered patio and the master bedroom on the second level has a balcony patio that is covered as well. Easy access in and out of Pinellas county from this centrally located townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 JAKES PATH have any available units?
9115 JAKES PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 9115 JAKES PATH have?
Some of 9115 JAKES PATH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 JAKES PATH currently offering any rent specials?
9115 JAKES PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 JAKES PATH pet-friendly?
No, 9115 JAKES PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 9115 JAKES PATH offer parking?
Yes, 9115 JAKES PATH offers parking.
Does 9115 JAKES PATH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 JAKES PATH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 JAKES PATH have a pool?
Yes, 9115 JAKES PATH has a pool.
Does 9115 JAKES PATH have accessible units?
No, 9115 JAKES PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 JAKES PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 JAKES PATH has units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 JAKES PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 9115 JAKES PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg