9115 JAKES PATH

Beautiful and bright 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome located on the fairway of the East Bay Golf Course with stunning golf course views. Ground floor is wide open living space, kitchen, dining/living combo and a half bath. Second level is complete with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry closet with washer/dryer included. Wood floors throughout. 1st floor has a small open/covered patio and the master bedroom on the second level has a balcony patio that is covered as well. Easy access in and out of Pinellas county from this centrally located townhome.