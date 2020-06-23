Terrific 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with laundry closet upstairs situated between both bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own bath. Master has a large oval shaped tub. Living/dining combo with eat in space in kitchen. Lots of cabinets in kitchen and lots of closet space for storage. Covered patio in back sits right next to a pond. MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have any available units?
8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have?
Some of 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.