8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Terrific 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with laundry closet upstairs situated between both bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own bath. Master has a large oval shaped tub. Living/dining combo with eat in space in kitchen. Lots of cabinets in kitchen and lots of closet space for storage. Covered patio in back sits right next to a pond. MUST SEE!!!