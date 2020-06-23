All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE

8863 Christie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8863 Christie Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Terrific 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with laundry closet upstairs situated between both bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own bath. Master has a large oval shaped tub. Living/dining combo with eat in space in kitchen. Lots of cabinets in kitchen and lots of closet space for storage. Covered patio in back sits right next to a pond. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have any available units?
8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have?
Some of 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8863 CHRISTIE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
