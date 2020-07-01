8795 Christie Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beatiful town-home community 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. The large open great room features high vaulted ceilings, lower level has ceramic tile floors throughout, an open kitchen, breakfast area in kitchen and an eat-in dining area. A half bath downstairs and an oversized under stairs walk-in storage closet. On the 2nd floor both bedrooms with walk-in closets and hallway laundry closet. Between Ulmerton and East Bay Dr. The rent includes (yard maint., cable, trash, water/sewer, and community pool). Check background required. Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered. Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years. Applicant may not have any evictions from previous landlords. One (1) small Pet only, non-aggressive breed, $250 non- refundable.

First Month and deposit for the same amount. Total to start $2800

