8795 Christie Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

8795 Christie Dr

8795 Christie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8795 Christie Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Townhouse for rent (2/3) - Property Id: 247124

Beatiful town-home community 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. The large open great room features high vaulted ceilings, lower level has ceramic tile floors throughout, an open kitchen, breakfast area in kitchen and an eat-in dining area. A half bath downstairs and an oversized under stairs walk-in storage closet. On the 2nd floor both bedrooms with walk-in closets and hallway laundry closet. Between Ulmerton and East Bay Dr. The rent includes (yard maint., cable, trash, water/sewer, and community pool). Check background required. Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered. Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years. Applicant may not have any evictions from previous landlords. One (1) small Pet only, non-aggressive breed, $250 non- refundable.
First Month and deposit for the same amount. Total to start $2800
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247124
Property Id 247124

(RLNE5653352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8795 Christie Dr have any available units?
8795 Christie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 8795 Christie Dr have?
Some of 8795 Christie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8795 Christie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8795 Christie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8795 Christie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8795 Christie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8795 Christie Dr offer parking?
No, 8795 Christie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8795 Christie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8795 Christie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8795 Christie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8795 Christie Dr has a pool.
Does 8795 Christie Dr have accessible units?
No, 8795 Christie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8795 Christie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8795 Christie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8795 Christie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8795 Christie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

