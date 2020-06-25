All apartments in Largo
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

8790 Christie Drive

8790 Christie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8790 Christie Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Palms

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome To Peaceful Seminole Palms Community!!! This Beautiful End Unit Was Built In 2003 And Has A Wide Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Kitchen W Lots Of Storage And Space To Move Around. From The Moment You Open The Front Door, You'll Notice Plenty Of Great Features. All Bedrooms Upstairs Are A Great Size With Comfy Carpeting. Master Bathroom Has 2 Sinks Plus Shower And Separate Jacuzzi Tub And Master Closet Located To The Side. Plenty Of Storage Located Throughout The Unit Also. Located In A Great Area, Only Minutes Away From Shopping Malls, Airports, Beaches! This Is A Must See Townhome!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8790 Christie Drive have any available units?
8790 Christie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
Is 8790 Christie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8790 Christie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8790 Christie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8790 Christie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8790 Christie Drive offer parking?
No, 8790 Christie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8790 Christie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8790 Christie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8790 Christie Drive have a pool?
No, 8790 Christie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8790 Christie Drive have accessible units?
No, 8790 Christie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8790 Christie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8790 Christie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8790 Christie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8790 Christie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
