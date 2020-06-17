All apartments in Largo
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:44 AM

8784 Christie Dr

8784 Christie Drive · (813) 815-1194
Location

8784 Christie Drive, Largo, FL 33771
Seminole Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1498 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 07/01/20 Contemporary Townhouse 2 BR + 2.5 Bath, Pool - Property Id: 50288

2BR + 2 1/2 Bath - Late Model Townhouse -Super Clean
No HOA approval delays. A GUARANTEED decision in 1-2 days!
Furniture NOT included

PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.
call and leave a message or text 813-815-1194

Recently renovated - Late Model townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Seminole Palms development

?- Spacious townhouse, almost 1300 SqFt
?- High - 9 ft ceilings. Ceiling fans in every room
?- Spacious bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings
?- Master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub
?- Large WALK-IN closets in every bedroom
?- Lots of storage space
?- All late-model appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
?- Non-smoking

? Close to Largo Mall and other shopping
? Close to many beaches.
? Near to US 19 and other major roads

@@@ The LAST unit in a very desirable development @@@
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50288
Property Id 50288

(RLNE5868094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8784 Christie Dr have any available units?
8784 Christie Dr has a unit available for $1,498 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8784 Christie Dr have?
Some of 8784 Christie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8784 Christie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8784 Christie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8784 Christie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8784 Christie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8784 Christie Dr offer parking?
No, 8784 Christie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8784 Christie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8784 Christie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8784 Christie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8784 Christie Dr has a pool.
Does 8784 Christie Dr have accessible units?
No, 8784 Christie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8784 Christie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8784 Christie Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8784 Christie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8784 Christie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
