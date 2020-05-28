8252 WILD OAKS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a spacious home in a quiet subdivision. Look no further this home has it all. There are a total of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 3 car garage. The master bedroom is on the bottom floor and the other bedrooms are on the second floor. The living room has a wood burning fireplace with an open floor-plan connecting to the dining room. Washer and dryer hook ups are inside. The back patio has a in ground lap pool which is enclosed. All utilities, lawn care, and pool maintenance are tenants responsibility. Call to setup showing.