7100 Ulmerton Road #539

Mobile Home - 55+ Community - Ranchero Village - ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE 55+ AGE TO LIVE HERE! NO DOGS! Move in March and live the remainder of the month at no charge with a one year lease. Resort style living for a low monthly fee. Owner pays HOA dues of over $600+ per month. 55+ age restricted community. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath home ready to move in. New rubber roof over, newer windows, laminate flooring throughout the home, dishwasher about 2 years old. Built-in microwave. Newer kitchen cabinets & counters. Kitchen & bathroom have vinyl flooring. Florida screen in porch area has ceramic tile. Enjoy the amenities provided at Ranchero Village: 3 swimming pools, golf course, tennis courts, shuffleboard, fishing pond & more. 1 indoor cat allowed in this section of the park. Partially furnished but can be removed if you want to use your own furniture. $100 BACK GROUND SCREENING & APPLICATION PER ADULT.For INFO: Go direct to www.brendabianchi.com to check availability of our rentals and to view our Rental Policy which includes: No Prior Evictions, Credit Score or 600+, Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent, our Pet Policy and Screening Process. We check Landlord references, Employment verification and Criminal Background.



