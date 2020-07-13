All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

7100 Ulmerton Road #539

7100 Ulmerton Rd # 539 · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Ulmerton Rd # 539, Largo, FL 33773
Ranchero Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Mobile Home - 55+ Community - Ranchero Village - ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE 55+ AGE TO LIVE HERE! NO DOGS! Move in March and live the remainder of the month at no charge with a one year lease. Resort style living for a low monthly fee. Owner pays HOA dues of over $600+ per month. 55+ age restricted community. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath home ready to move in. New rubber roof over, newer windows, laminate flooring throughout the home, dishwasher about 2 years old. Built-in microwave. Newer kitchen cabinets & counters. Kitchen & bathroom have vinyl flooring. Florida screen in porch area has ceramic tile. Enjoy the amenities provided at Ranchero Village: 3 swimming pools, golf course, tennis courts, shuffleboard, fishing pond & more. 1 indoor cat allowed in this section of the park. Partially furnished but can be removed if you want to use your own furniture. $100 BACK GROUND SCREENING & APPLICATION PER ADULT.For INFO: Go direct to www.brendabianchi.com to check availability of our rentals and to view our Rental Policy which includes: No Prior Evictions, Credit Score or 600+, Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent, our Pet Policy and Screening Process. We check Landlord references, Employment verification and Criminal Background.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4622223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 have any available units?
7100 Ulmerton Road #539 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 have?
Some of 7100 Ulmerton Road #539's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Ulmerton Road #539 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 offer parking?
No, 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 have a pool?
Yes, 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 has a pool.
Does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 have accessible units?
No, 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 Ulmerton Road #539 does not have units with air conditioning.
