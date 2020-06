Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus den or use as 2nd bedroom. New Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite and newer appliances. Updated bathroom with new walk in shower, new paint, new grey wash wood laminate floors. New fixtures and more!! Spacious bedroom and bath! Light and bright with nice yard and paver patio! Utility room for full washer and dryer and extra storage. Grounds Maintenance included. No Dogs! No Smoking!