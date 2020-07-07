609 6TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 700sqft 1/2 duplex home is available May 1st. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with private washer/dryer inside (not shown in photos) in the bathroom. It has been renovated and has newer roof, AC unit, and remodeled interiors with new appliances. Throughout the living and bedroom area are laminate floors. Along with outdoor storage sheds this property has huge parking area. Location is fantastic, close to shopping, schools, community amenities, and the Gulf Beaches. Don't wait, call us! We check background and credit. Initial application is free, if owner decides to go with your application then the background and credit check is 40 dollars per adult.