609 6TH STREET NE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

609 6TH STREET NE

609 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

609 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL 33770
Roosevelt Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 700sqft 1/2 duplex home is available May 1st. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with private washer/dryer inside (not shown in photos) in the bathroom. It has been renovated and has newer roof, AC unit, and remodeled interiors with new appliances. Throughout the living and bedroom area are laminate floors. Along with outdoor storage sheds this property has huge parking area. Location is fantastic, close to shopping, schools, community amenities, and the Gulf Beaches. Don't wait, call us! We check background and credit. Initial application is free, if owner decides to go with your application then the background and credit check is 40 dollars per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 6TH STREET NE have any available units?
609 6TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 609 6TH STREET NE have?
Some of 609 6TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 6TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
609 6TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 6TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 609 6TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 609 6TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 609 6TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 609 6TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 6TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 6TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 609 6TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 609 6TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 609 6TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 6TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 6TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 6TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 609 6TH STREET NE has units with air conditioning.

