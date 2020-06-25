All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

601 Starkey Rd., #26

601 Starkey Road · No Longer Available
Location

601 Starkey Road, Largo, FL 33771
East Bay Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
2/2 Mobile home available now at East Bay Oaks 55+ - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home available now in Clearwater! In quiet 55+ active community with a pool, workout room, shuffleboard, clubhouse and weekly activities! Located in sunny Clearwater, less than 6 miles to the beach! Also close to shops and restaurants. This home has brand new flooring, ac, plumbing, electric, and paint. It features a large living room with screened in lanai, 2 large bedrooms, one being a master suite, also has extra storage under the carport with washer / dryer hookups. NO PETS ALLOWED.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1707643

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 have any available units?
601 Starkey Rd., #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 have?
Some of 601 Starkey Rd., #26's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Starkey Rd., #26 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Starkey Rd., #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Starkey Rd., #26 pet-friendly?
No, 601 Starkey Rd., #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 offer parking?
Yes, 601 Starkey Rd., #26 offers parking.
Does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Starkey Rd., #26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 have a pool?
Yes, 601 Starkey Rd., #26 has a pool.
Does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 have accessible units?
No, 601 Starkey Rd., #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Starkey Rd., #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Starkey Rd., #26 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 Starkey Rd., #26 has units with air conditioning.

