601 Starkey Rd., #26

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage furnished patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board

2/2 Mobile home available now at East Bay Oaks 55+ - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home available now in Clearwater! In quiet 55+ active community with a pool, workout room, shuffleboard, clubhouse and weekly activities! Located in sunny Clearwater, less than 6 miles to the beach! Also close to shops and restaurants. This home has brand new flooring, ac, plumbing, electric, and paint. It features a large living room with screened in lanai, 2 large bedrooms, one being a master suite, also has extra storage under the carport with washer / dryer hookups. NO PETS ALLOWED.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1707643



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663589)