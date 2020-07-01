512 5TH AVENUE SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rental Policy - 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. References will be checked. Income will be verified. One year lease required. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets will be screened.

3 bedroom 2 Bathroom single family home with 1,007 sq feet. Dining area has a breakfast bar, appliance include fridge, stove. Property has a one car garage with hookups for a washer and dryer. Freshly painted and brand new carpet installed in one bedroom. Tile accents the home throughout. Enjoy the spacious screened in porch lanai. Large yard in the back for your storage needs, bring your boat or camper



