512 5TH AVENUE SW
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:38 PM

512 5TH AVENUE SW

512 5th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

512 5th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rental Policy - 600+ Credit Score, No Prior Evictions, Gross Income must be 2.5 Times Rent, Call for our Felony Restrictions. $50 Non Refundable Background Screening for Each Adult. References will be checked. Income will be verified. One year lease required. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. Pets will be screened.
3 bedroom 2 Bathroom single family home with 1,007 sq feet. Dining area has a breakfast bar, appliance include fridge, stove. Property has a one car garage with hookups for a washer and dryer. Freshly painted and brand new carpet installed in one bedroom. Tile accents the home throughout. Enjoy the spacious screened in porch lanai. Large yard in the back for your storage needs, bring your boat or camper

Background check $50 per adult, (no prior evictions or felonies) looking for a credit score above 600+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

