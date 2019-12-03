All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 512 4TH AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
512 4TH AVENUE NW
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

512 4TH AVENUE NW

512 4th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

512 4th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL 33770
Kakusha

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING, RECENTLY RENOVATED Largo two bedroom, two bath home that backs up to a park. This home has historic feel with beautiful wood doors and wood trim windows that make this home sunny, happy and bright. Neutral walls are freshly painted white throughout and the home has ceiling fans throughout, central heat & air. Rent includes: water, trash/sewage and yard service. Small approved pets ok. Another bonus is this home includes a washer & dryer, located on your covered back patio deck and the property also has utility shed for your use. AVAILABLE NOW! To move-in: security deposit is $1350 and first month’s rent is due $1350. There is a pet fee for any approved pet and a tenant screening application for $75. Ideal location in central Largo, near downtown Largo, with easy access to commute to interstates, minutes to Belleair Causeway & the area beaches. Nearby is also shopping, eateries, banking, Largo Library, Largo Central Park and area hospitals/clinics. This is a great rental for a couple!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 4TH AVENUE NW have any available units?
512 4TH AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 512 4TH AVENUE NW have?
Some of 512 4TH AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 4TH AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
512 4TH AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 4TH AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 4TH AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 512 4TH AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 512 4TH AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 512 4TH AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 4TH AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 4TH AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 512 4TH AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 512 4TH AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 512 4TH AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 512 4TH AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 4TH AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 4TH AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 512 4TH AVENUE NW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg