512 4TH AVENUE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING, RECENTLY RENOVATED Largo two bedroom, two bath home that backs up to a park. This home has historic feel with beautiful wood doors and wood trim windows that make this home sunny, happy and bright. Neutral walls are freshly painted white throughout and the home has ceiling fans throughout, central heat & air. Rent includes: water, trash/sewage and yard service. Small approved pets ok. Another bonus is this home includes a washer & dryer, located on your covered back patio deck and the property also has utility shed for your use. AVAILABLE NOW! To move-in: security deposit is $1350 and first month’s rent is due $1350. There is a pet fee for any approved pet and a tenant screening application for $75. Ideal location in central Largo, near downtown Largo, with easy access to commute to interstates, minutes to Belleair Causeway & the area beaches. Nearby is also shopping, eateries, banking, Largo Library, Largo Central Park and area hospitals/clinics. This is a great rental for a couple!