500 BELCHER ROAD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully updated one bedroom at Bal Harbour on first floor. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher & microwave) and overlooks the living room. Bonus room/den also with view of living room. Washer & dryer units in utility area. Bedroom is carpeted and has a walk in closet. Sliding glass doors open out to screened in porch with additional storage closet. Newer paint and flooring with multiple closets, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout the unit. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. This gated community has a great deal of amenities to offer including a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, volleyball net, a car care area, fishing dock, mature landscaping, and scenic pathways surrounding the pond. See realtor remarks for additional information.