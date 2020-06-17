All apartments in Largo
500 BELCHER ROAD S
500 BELCHER ROAD S

500 Belcher Rd · (813) 787-8629
Location

500 Belcher Rd, Largo, FL 33771
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully updated one bedroom at Bal Harbour on first floor. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher & microwave) and overlooks the living room. Bonus room/den also with view of living room. Washer & dryer units in utility area. Bedroom is carpeted and has a walk in closet. Sliding glass doors open out to screened in porch with additional storage closet. Newer paint and flooring with multiple closets, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout the unit. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. This gated community has a great deal of amenities to offer including a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, volleyball net, a car care area, fishing dock, mature landscaping, and scenic pathways surrounding the pond. See realtor remarks for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

