Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:15 AM

3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE

3438 Keene Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3438 Keene Park Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This totally remodeled home, is in a beautiful neighborhood with sidewalks and equally lovely homes. Located between Belcher and Starkey, so access to the entire county will be a breeze. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. The kitchen has a large pass thru between the kitchen and family room. The living room, dining room and family room wrap around the kitchen. Both full bathrooms are upgraded. The very large fenced backyard features a large wooden sundeck. The one car garage has a new hot water hearer and the washer/dryer hook up. There are two garage door remotes. Currents tenants have been relocated out of state but have taken excellent care of this home. It awaits new loving owners and will be available June 16, 2019. Full month rent due on lease signing and prorated partial month if applicable, due the first day of second month of occupancy. Pets are welcome with number, size and breed restrictions taken into consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE have any available units?
3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
