3438 KEENE PARK DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This totally remodeled home, is in a beautiful neighborhood with sidewalks and equally lovely homes. Located between Belcher and Starkey, so access to the entire county will be a breeze. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite countertops. The kitchen has a large pass thru between the kitchen and family room. The living room, dining room and family room wrap around the kitchen. Both full bathrooms are upgraded. The very large fenced backyard features a large wooden sundeck. The one car garage has a new hot water hearer and the washer/dryer hook up. There are two garage door remotes. Currents tenants have been relocated out of state but have taken excellent care of this home. It awaits new loving owners and will be available June 16, 2019. Full month rent due on lease signing and prorated partial month if applicable, due the first day of second month of occupancy. Pets are welcome with number, size and breed restrictions taken into consideration.