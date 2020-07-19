323 BRANDY WINE DR

Amenities

ANNUAL LEASE ONLY *******Completely furnished One bedroom One bath ALL AGE condo for ANNUAL LEASE. LARGE light and bright LIVING ROOM. The kitchen has plenty of STORAGE space and is fully stocked with all your kitchen gadgets. There is a breakfast nook leading out to they SCREENED IN BALCONY. The master bedroom has TWO nice sized CLOSETS. Sliding doors lead to the outside balcony. NO CARPET here. The complex offers a swimming pool, clubhouse and shuffle board. Bay East Condo complex is located near Eagle Lake park, shops and restaurants.***ANNUAL LEASE ONLY******