323 BRANDY WINE DR
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

323 BRANDY WINE DR

323 Brandy Wine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

323 Brandy Wine Dr, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
shuffle board
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
ANNUAL LEASE ONLY *******Completely furnished One bedroom One bath ALL AGE condo for ANNUAL LEASE. LARGE light and bright LIVING ROOM. The kitchen has plenty of STORAGE space and is fully stocked with all your kitchen gadgets. There is a breakfast nook leading out to they SCREENED IN BALCONY. The master bedroom has TWO nice sized CLOSETS. Sliding doors lead to the outside balcony. NO CARPET here. The complex offers a swimming pool, clubhouse and shuffle board. Bay East Condo complex is located near Eagle Lake park, shops and restaurants.***ANNUAL LEASE ONLY******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 BRANDY WINE DR have any available units?
323 BRANDY WINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 323 BRANDY WINE DR have?
Some of 323 BRANDY WINE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 BRANDY WINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
323 BRANDY WINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 BRANDY WINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 323 BRANDY WINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 323 BRANDY WINE DR offer parking?
No, 323 BRANDY WINE DR does not offer parking.
Does 323 BRANDY WINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 BRANDY WINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 BRANDY WINE DR have a pool?
Yes, 323 BRANDY WINE DR has a pool.
Does 323 BRANDY WINE DR have accessible units?
No, 323 BRANDY WINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 323 BRANDY WINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 BRANDY WINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 BRANDY WINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 BRANDY WINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
