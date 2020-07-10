3070 Dryer Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pool fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d62138089 ---- MO/LB **APPLICATION PENDING** This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a beautiful pool, and service for the pool is included in the rent price! It has a large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space! Washer and dryer hookups are tucked away in a private room. You will also find the back yard is fully fenced in and is extremely spacious, perfect for entertaining or enjoying those breezy Florida evenings! Call today to set up your viewing!