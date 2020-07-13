301 Woodrow Ave Apt B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGO VINTAGE 1/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex studio home offers electric, water, sewer, gas and trash with lawn care. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a compact kitchen. The bedroom can accommodate a full-size bedroom set with a large closet. Full-size bathroom with two entrances, one from the bedroom and another from the living room to accommodate visiting guests. Cute front yard with mature shade trees meant to keep you cool as you wind down from the days activities. Take an evening stroll to Largo Central Park or Bayhead Action Park, not to mention the Public Library. Need a bite to eat, choose from several chain and local restaurants. Easy commute with Ulmerton Rd or Roosevelt Blvd around the corner as well as 275. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/b1zF-4l3WTg . Available Now.