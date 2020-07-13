All apartments in Largo
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

301 Woodrow Ave Apt B

301 Woodrow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

301 Woodrow Ave, Largo, FL 33770
Old Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGO VINTAGE 1/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex studio home offers electric, water, sewer, gas and trash with lawn care. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a compact kitchen. The bedroom can accommodate a full-size bedroom set with a large closet. Full-size bathroom with two entrances, one from the bedroom and another from the living room to accommodate visiting guests. Cute front yard with mature shade trees meant to keep you cool as you wind down from the days activities. Take an evening stroll to Largo Central Park or Bayhead Action Park, not to mention the Public Library. Need a bite to eat, choose from several chain and local restaurants. Easy commute with Ulmerton Rd or Roosevelt Blvd around the corner as well as 275. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/b1zF-4l3WTg . Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B have any available units?
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B have?
Some of 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B offer parking?
No, 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Woodrow Ave Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
