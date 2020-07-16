2915 STRATFORD DRIVE

Amenities
Happiness For Rent with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated home in the heart of Largo. The kitchen has granite countertops, updated appliances, enough room for breakfast table and an island. The main living areas have beautiful porcelain tile floors. The home has had newer windows installed, light fixtures and newer carpet in both guest bedrooms. Master bedroom has tile flooring, block glass windows, a Jacuzzi garden tub for relaxing and a door to the backyard. Great yard for outdoor grilling and playing. Pets are welcome with some restrictions.