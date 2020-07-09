All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2777 21ST AVENUE SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2777 21ST AVENUE SW
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

2777 21ST AVENUE SW

2777 21st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2777 21st Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL 33774

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Centrally located this remodeled home has 3 bedroom and 1-1/2 bathrooms with a one car garage. The interior is "Freshly Painted" and ready for you. The kitchen is remodeled with beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile throughout this home. The bathrooms also have been remodeled and there are newer efficient windows. The large backyard is fenced for privacy. This home is close to Pinellas County Beaches, the Largo Recreation Center, which has tennis, pool and numerous activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW have any available units?
2777 21ST AVENUE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW have?
Some of 2777 21ST AVENUE SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2777 21ST AVENUE SW currently offering any rent specials?
2777 21ST AVENUE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2777 21ST AVENUE SW pet-friendly?
No, 2777 21ST AVENUE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW offer parking?
Yes, 2777 21ST AVENUE SW offers parking.
Does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2777 21ST AVENUE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW have a pool?
Yes, 2777 21ST AVENUE SW has a pool.
Does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW have accessible units?
No, 2777 21ST AVENUE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2777 21ST AVENUE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2777 21ST AVENUE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2777 21ST AVENUE SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg