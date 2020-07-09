2777 21ST AVENUE SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Centrally located this remodeled home has 3 bedroom and 1-1/2 bathrooms with a one car garage. The interior is "Freshly Painted" and ready for you. The kitchen is remodeled with beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile throughout this home. The bathrooms also have been remodeled and there are newer efficient windows. The large backyard is fenced for privacy. This home is close to Pinellas County Beaches, the Largo Recreation Center, which has tennis, pool and numerous activities.