All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2440 Wilson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2440 Wilson Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2440 Wilson Ave

2440 Wilson Avenue · (727) 641-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL 33770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2440 Wilson Ave - Largo Duplex · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage. This property is located in mid Pinellas and is a fabulous find!

Located just 7 minutes from Belleair Beach and only 12 minutes to Indian Rocks Beach, you’ll be basking in the sun and sand faster than you can say “pass me the sunscreen!”

Channel your inner chef in the spectacular new kitchen with clean white custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter-tops.

Luxuriate in the exquisitely remodeled bathrooms. You’ll find new plank laminate flooring, new windows, and neutral colors throughout. Exercise and dog walking are a breeze with the Pinellas Trail, John S. Taylor Park and Largo’s SW Recreation complex just around the corner.

Don’t hesitate on this one, we expect it won’t last long. Call us now to schedule your showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5732761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Wilson Ave have any available units?
2440 Wilson Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2440 Wilson Ave have?
Some of 2440 Wilson Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Wilson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Wilson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Wilson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Wilson Ave does offer parking.
Does 2440 Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Wilson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 2440 Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 2440 Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Wilson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Wilson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Wilson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2440 Wilson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33771
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity