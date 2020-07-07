All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2400 Wilson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2400 Wilson Avenue
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

2400 Wilson Avenue

2400 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2400 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL 33770

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse. Formal living room leading in to open kitchen with built in desk nook. Second living room connects to bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and 1 bathroom with wood-like flooring. Downstairs is ceramic tile. Sliding glass doors lead to backyard, 1 car garage with laundry hookups.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Townhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
2400 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2400 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 2400 Wilson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2400 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2400 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2400 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Wilson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Wilson Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg