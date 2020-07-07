2400 Wilson Avenue

Amenities
Large 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse. Formal living room leading in to open kitchen with built in desk nook. Second living room connects to bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and 1 bathroom with wood-like flooring. Downstairs is ceramic tile. Sliding glass doors lead to backyard, 1 car garage with laundry hookups.
$60 application fee per adult
12 month lease
Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.
Serious inquiries only.
Rental requirements
Stable rental history
No recent evictions
Stable source of income
Income of 3 times the rent
No recent criminal history
Security deposit is equal to rent
Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.
Townhouse