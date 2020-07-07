2400 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse. Formal living room leading in to open kitchen with built in desk nook. Second living room connects to bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and 1 bathroom with wood-like flooring. Downstairs is ceramic tile. Sliding glass doors lead to backyard, 1 car garage with laundry hookups.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Townhouse