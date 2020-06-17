All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 2268 Riverside Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
2268 Riverside Drive North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2268 Riverside Drive North

2268 Riverside Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2268 Riverside Drive North, Largo, FL 33764
Brookside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,100 sf home is located in Clearwater, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 Riverside Drive North have any available units?
2268 Riverside Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 2268 Riverside Drive North have?
Some of 2268 Riverside Drive North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 Riverside Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
2268 Riverside Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 Riverside Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2268 Riverside Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 2268 Riverside Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 2268 Riverside Drive North does offer parking.
Does 2268 Riverside Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 Riverside Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 Riverside Drive North have a pool?
No, 2268 Riverside Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 2268 Riverside Drive North have accessible units?
No, 2268 Riverside Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 Riverside Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 Riverside Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2268 Riverside Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2268 Riverside Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave
Largo, FL 33771
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg